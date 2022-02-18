ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar hits one-week high

  • May New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,661 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 18.43 cents a lb
  • May arabica coffee was down 1.8% at $2.4615 per lb
Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

Coffee

May arabica coffee was down 1.8% at $2.4615 per lb by 1157 GMT. The market rose last week to a 10-year high of $2.6045 but has lost ground during the past few days.

Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after recent weak performance while the recent sharp decline in exchange-certified stocks appears to be slowing.

Broker Sucden Financial expects prices "to remain on the back foot in the near term", it said in a note on technical analysis and price charts.

May robusta coffee fell 1% to $2,251 a tonne.

Arabica coffee prices ease, focus on exchange stocks

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.8% to 18.43 cents a lb for its highest level in more than a week.

Dealers said the market was underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with March's premium to May widening to about 0.56 cents on Friday, signalling there could be appetite to take delivery when the front month expires at the end of this month.

May white sugar was up 0.7% at $490.20 a tonne.

Cocoa

May New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $2,661 a tonne.

Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns about dry weather in West Africa, which could reduce the size of the mid-crop.

May London cocoa was up 0.2% at 1,744 pounds a tonne.

Arabica coffee prices Coffee export sugar export cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar hits one-week high

CCoCPEC approves several projects

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

US sees 'more forces moving into' Ukraine border region

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Read more stories