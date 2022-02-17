Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 percent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.

The dollar fetched 115.20 yen in Asian trade, inching down from 115.46 yen seen on Wednesday in New York.

Investor fears over Ukraine were rekindled after Washington said Wednesday the US had seen no evidence of a significant Russian pullback of its military forces from Ukraine's borders.

The Nikkei "started trading lower, then concerns over inflation and geopolitical risks prompted widespread sell-offs, resulting in the expansion of losses at some moments," Okasan Online Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 1.45 percent to 2,160.5 yen. Sony Group fell 1.41 percent to 12,160 yen and SoftBank Group slid 2.27 percent to 5,117 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing lost 1.13 percent to 63,700 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 2.02 percent to 22,780 yen.

Japan's government was later Thursday expected to announce a slight easing of Japan's strict virus border rules.

Japan Airlines gained 0.24 percent to 2,411 yen.

Its rival ANA Holdings was down 0.14 percent to 2,664.5 yen.