ANL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
ASC 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.1%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.78%)
TPLP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.91%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.85%)
WAVES 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,730 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.26%)
KSE100 45,403 Decreased By -281.6 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,682 Decreased By -106.5 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as concerns over geopolitical risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.83 percent or 227.53 points to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix index lost 0.79 percent or 15.39 points to 1,931.24.

The dollar fetched 115.20 yen in Asian trade, inching down from 115.46 yen seen on Wednesday in New York.

Investor fears over Ukraine were rekindled after Washington said Wednesday the US had seen no evidence of a significant Russian pullback of its military forces from Ukraine's borders.

The Nikkei "started trading lower, then concerns over inflation and geopolitical risks prompted widespread sell-offs, resulting in the expansion of losses at some moments," Okasan Online Securities said.

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 1.45 percent to 2,160.5 yen. Sony Group fell 1.41 percent to 12,160 yen and SoftBank Group slid 2.27 percent to 5,117 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing lost 1.13 percent to 63,700 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 2.02 percent to 22,780 yen.

Japan's government was later Thursday expected to announce a slight easing of Japan's strict virus border rules.

Japan Airlines gained 0.24 percent to 2,411 yen.

Its rival ANA Holdings was down 0.14 percent to 2,664.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories