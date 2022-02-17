ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.02%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.33%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.03%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.08%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,636 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.44%)
BR30 17,709 Decreased By -247.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 45,431 Decreased By -253.5 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,700 Decreased By -88.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Air France-KLM posts quarterly core profit as air travel rebounds

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Air France-KLM beat analysts expectations on Thursday as it posted a second consecutive quarterly core profit since the pandemic started, helped by long-haul routes and the reopening of the transatlantic travel last November.

The Franco-Dutch airline group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 745 million euros ($845.65 million) for the year, beating a Refinitiv poll of analysts who had pegged the figure at 342.9 million euros.

Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

The company, however, posted a net loss of 3.29 billion euros, but better than feared, while revenue of 14.32 billion euros outpaced the Refinitiv poll estimates at 13.97 billion euros.

At the time of third-quarter results in October, the company had guided for a "slightly" positive EBITDA for the year.

