ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
GGL 21.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TELE 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 12.2 (0.26%)
BR30 18,079 Increased By 41.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,774 Increased By 42.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 27.1 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

Reuters Updated 16 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan, beginning this month, Pakistani customs officials said on Tuesday.

The permission of such a convoy is rare by Pakistan, which has barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nations has deteriorated.

It marks a response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power last year.

The first convoy of 60 trucks will cross from India to Pakistan at the Wagah border - a key goods transit point between the two countries - on Feb 22, Additional Director of Customs Beelam Ramzan told Reuters.

“The humanitarian assistance will be handed over to the World Food Program representative in Jalalabad,” Ramzan said, referring to the eastern Afghan city.

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

A World Food Program spokesperson did not immediately reply to request for comment on distribution plans for the wheat. The Taliban-led administration has been using wheat as a payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country’s financial crisis intensifies.

An Indian government source said India was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the methods of delivering aid were being worked out with Pakistan. The source added that India had already sent Covid-19 vaccines and medicines to Afghanistan.

Pakistan COVID19 Wagah border World Food Program India Wheat Transport wheat and medicine to Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories