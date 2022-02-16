Drugs worth billions of rupees seized: 7 including five foreign nationals arrested

KARACHI: In a joint intelligence-based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of huge quantity narcotics was averted. During the operation, seven smugglers including five foreigners and two dual nationals were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and approximately 625kg of narcotics was recovered from a stateless boat, said a news release on Tuesday.

The approximated value of seized drugs in the international market was estimated to be Rs 6.25 billion.

The seized narcotics along with smugglers were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further investigation and legal proceedings including investigation of involvement of any of apprehended individual or group in other anti-state activities and completion of legal formalities.