ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-Feb-22     16-Feb-22     150% (i)     10-Feb-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-Feb-22     16-Feb-22     200% (i)     10-Feb-22
International Steels Ltd          15-Feb-22     17-Feb-22     20% (i)      11-Feb-22
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-Feb-22     18-Feb-22     75.9878% R   9-Feb-22
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-Feb-22     18-Feb-22     20% (i)      14-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-Feb-22     22-Feb-22
International Industries Ltd      18-Feb-22     22-Feb-22     20% (i)      16-Feb-22
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-Feb-22     24-Feb-22                                24-Feb-2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17-Feb-22     24-Feb-22                                24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-Feb-22     24-Feb-22     NIL                        24-Feb-2022
MCB-Arif Habib S avings &
Investment Ltd                    22-Feb-22     24-Feb-22     20% (i)      18-Feb-22
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-Feb-22     25-Feb-22     50% (F)      11-Feb-22     25-Feb-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd            15-Feb-22     25-Feb-22     NIL                        25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-Feb-22     25-Feb-22                                25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-Feb-22     26-Feb-22                                26-Feb-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-Feb-22     28-Feb-22     NIL                        28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-Feb-22     28-Feb-22
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-Feb-22     28-Feb-22     6% (F)       18-Feb-22     28-Feb-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26-Feb-22     28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23-Feb-22     02-03-2022                                02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            24-Feb-22     02-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24-Feb-22     03-03-2022                                03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-Feb-22     03-03-2022                                03-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25-Feb-22     04-03-2022                                04-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25-Feb-22     04-03-2022                                04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27-Feb-22     06-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022    08-03-2022    NIL                         08-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022    11-03-2022    72% R*       02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022    15-03-2022    20% (F)      07-03-2022     15-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     09-03-2022    16-03-2022    55% (F)      07-03-2022     16-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.
(Pref. Shares)                    09-03-2022    16-03-2022    2.70% (F)    07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022    16-03-2022    NIL                         16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022    17-03-2022    NIL                         17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022    21-03-2022    NIL                         21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022    22-03-2022    60% (F)      11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022    22-03-2022    50% (F)      14-03-2022     22-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022    24-03-2022    40% (F)      16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022    25-03-2022    46.50% (F)   17-03-2022     25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022    29-03-2022    50% (F)      15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022    29-03-2022                                29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022    29-03-2022    70% (F)      17-03-2022     29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022    30-03-2022    40% (F)      22-03-2022     30-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-Apr-2022   20-Apr-2022   NIL                        20-Apr-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022   NIL                        28-Apr-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022   15% (F)     20-Apr-2022    28-Apr-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

