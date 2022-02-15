Brent oil may retest resistance at $96.84

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $96.84 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $97.85-$99.48 range.

The contract reacted strongly around a former resistance at $95.90 on Monday.

However, the following recovery of the price was swift.

The chance of a drop towards the lower channel support of $91.40 has been basically wiped out.

Oil could have accumulated enough momentum to escape from the lower channel and climb into the upper channel.

Oil hits 7-yr highs before easing as Ukraine hints at concessions

A break above $96.84 could confirm the escape.

Immediate support is at $95.21, a break below which could open the way towards a support zone of $93.39-$94.20.

A fall below this zone could be extended to $91.57.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $94.70 and the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

The break appears to be valid. It may lead to a gain into $98.98-$101.30 range.

The break may turn out to be false, if oil suddenly breaks below $94.70.

