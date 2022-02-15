ANL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 107.47 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (6.46%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
GGL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.3%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.03%)
UNITY 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
WAVES 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 17,735 Increased By 18.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,589 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,771 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest resistance at $96.84

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $96.84 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $97.85-$99.48 range.

The contract reacted strongly around a former resistance at $95.90 on Monday.

However, the following recovery of the price was swift.

The chance of a drop towards the lower channel support of $91.40 has been basically wiped out.

Oil could have accumulated enough momentum to escape from the lower channel and climb into the upper channel.

Oil hits 7-yr highs before easing as Ukraine hints at concessions

A break above $96.84 could confirm the escape.

Immediate support is at $95.21, a break below which could open the way towards a support zone of $93.39-$94.20.

A fall below this zone could be extended to $91.57.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $94.70 and the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

The break appears to be valid. It may lead to a gain into $98.98-$101.30 range.

The break may turn out to be false, if oil suddenly breaks below $94.70.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest resistance at $96.84

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories