Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       9-Feb-22     15-Feb-22                                 15-Feb-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              9-Feb-22     15-Feb-22                                 15-Feb-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   11-Feb-22    15-Feb-22      5% (i)          9-Feb-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11-Feb-22    15-Feb-22      25% (i)         9-Feb-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-Feb-22    16-Feb-22      200% (i)       10-Feb-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-Feb-22    16-Feb-22      150% (i)       10-Feb-22
International Steels Ltd          15-Feb-22    17-Feb-22      20% (i)        11-Feb-22
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-Feb-22    18-Feb-22      75.9878% R      9-Feb-22
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-Feb-22    18-Feb-22      20% (i)        14-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 16-Feb-22    22-Feb-22
International Industries Ltd      18-Feb-22    22-Feb-22      20% (i)        16-Feb-22
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                 24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-Feb-22    24-Feb-22      NIL                        24-Feb-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                    22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22      20% (i)        18-Feb-22
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd                15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22      NIL                        25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22      50% (F)       11-Feb-22    25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-Feb-22    25-Feb-22                                 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-Feb-22    26-Feb-22                                 26-Feb-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22      NIL                        28-Feb-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22      6% (F)        18-Feb-22    28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23-Feb-22    02-03-2022                                 02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            24-Feb-22    02-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                 04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27-Feb-22    06-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02-03-2022   08-03-2022     NIL                         08-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04-03-2022   11-03-2022     72% R*        02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022     20% (F)       07-03-2022    15-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09-03-2022   16-03-2022     55% (F)       07-03-2022    16-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022     2.70% (F)     07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022     NIL                         16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022     NIL                         17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14-03-2022   21-03-2022     NIL                         21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022     60% (F)       11-03-2022    22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022     50% (F)       14-03-2022    22-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022     40% (F)       16-03-2022    24-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022     46.50% (F)    17-03-2022    25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022     50% (F)       15-03-2022    29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022     70% (F)       17-03-2022    29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022     40% (F)       24-03-2022    30-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-Apr-2022   20-Apr-2022    NIL                        20-Apr-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    NIL                        28-Apr-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    15% (F)     20-Apr-2022    28-Apr-2022
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd **        18-Feb-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

