ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The US automaker will idle production at its Ohio Assembly Plant as well as the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email. It also will operate with reduced shifts at its Kentucky Truck, Chicago and Dearborn (Michigan) Truck assembly plants.

Ford's Lincoln brand to launch full slate of electric SUVs by 2026

Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage. Ford previously said the current quarter would be its low point for vehicle production due to the chip shortage.

chip shortage Ford Motor global semiconductor shortage

