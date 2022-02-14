ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army chief briefs President Alvi on professional preparedness

  • COAS reiterates resolve to eliminating militants and miscreants
BR Web Desk 14 Feb, 2022

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed him about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

During a meeting at the President’s House, the two discussed national security and the regional situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces were committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.

COAS visits forward areas along LoC

Talking to the COAS, the president paid rich tribute to the security forces who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces who had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.

COAS Bajwa President Arif Alvi Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

Army chief briefs President Alvi on professional preparedness

Food security: PM Imran emphasises importance of building dams

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125, says JP Morgan

Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

Read more stories