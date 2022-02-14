Army chief briefs President Alvi on professional preparedness

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi and briefed him about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

During a meeting at the President’s House, the two discussed national security and the regional situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS reiterated the resolve that the armed forces were committed to eliminating militants and miscreants from the country.

COAS visits forward areas along LoC

Talking to the COAS, the president paid rich tribute to the security forces who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its armed forces who had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.