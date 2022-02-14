Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, a delegation of the PML-N visited the Gulberg residence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and held a detailed discussion over prevailing political situation and other important matters concerning country’s future political scenario, sources said.

It was after about 14 years that Shehbaz Sharif has visited Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry’s Pervez Elahi’s Gulberg residence. He was accompanied by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Attaullah Tarar and Shabbir Usmani while Chaudhry Brothers were assisted by Salik Hussain MNA, Shafay Hussain, Rana Khalid and Muntaha Ashraf Marath.

The meeting between the two sides lasted for one hour and 20 minutes in which detailed discussions were held on the country’s current political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed a message of the PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He also inquired after health of Shujaat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery. Shehbaz Sharif also presented a bouquet to Shujaat Hussain, who expressed gratitude to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The sources claimed that Shujaat Hussain told Shehbaz Sharif that their doors are open for all, “we believe in giving respect to others.”

The leaders of both parties also held talks and agreed to continue the consultation process, the sources added. The PML-N has sought cooperation of the PML-Q for the proposed no-confidence move of the opposition parties against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The sources added that the meeting was held in a very pleasant atmosphere.

It may be noted that both Sharifs and Chaudhrys, who were earlier quite close to each other, had drifted apart following they developed some political differences.

Separately, former President of Pakistan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari got his medical check at Bahria Town Hospital. Zardari who was accompanied by his personal physician Dr Asim Hussain got medical treatment for low sugar levels and back pain.

A meeting scheduled between Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq and Asif Ali Zardari at Mansoora on Sunday was postponed.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement that the opposition has now floated the stunt of no-confidence motion after their moves of resignations and long march. He maintained that such elements can neither bring vote of no-confidence nor tender resignations. Opposition parties have no courage to hold long march, he claimed.

The CM emphasised that even if all the opposition parties unite, the no-confidence motion would not succeed and their fruitless endeavours to bring vote of no-confidence would fall flat.

