‘No-confidence’ motion: PML-N chief Shehbaz to meet Chaudhry brothers today

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has started efforts for mustering support of allies of the PTI government for the success of no-confidence motion, as he called on the President of Pakistan Muslim League, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at their residence on Saturday.

MNA Salik Hussain, Provincial Minister for Mines Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Amjad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Political situation in the country and important issues were discussed during the meeting. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman enquired after the well-being of Ch Shujat Hussain and prayed for his complete recovery.

Sources claimed that Maulana apprised Chaudhry Brothers about decisions taken in the PDM meeting and developments taking place on political front. He expressed concern over state of affairs in the country and asked the PML-Q leadership to play their due role.

Moreover, the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the Gulberg residence of Chaudhry brothers on today.

Political circles are terming this meeting as significant political development, which may set future political directions in the country.

Both the parties had finalized agenda of the meeting, the sources added.

ZARDARI ASSURES FAZL OF SUPPORT

Asif Ali Zardari has assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his party’s support in the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the country’s political situation was discussed. Rehman told Zardari that they will soon be approaching the coalition partners as well.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned former President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political situation of the country. Maulana said that all government allies would soon be contacted to get their support for the motion.

The JUI-F chief also inquired about his health and prayed for his early recovery.

The development comes a day after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of the opposition parties in the NA, which met in Lahore on Friday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

