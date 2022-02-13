ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

Reuters 13 Feb, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel needs to cut red tape in traditional industries so they can boost productivity and catch up with the country's booming high-tech sector, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.

Joining Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann praised much of Israel's economic progress since joining the OECD in 2010, particularly a robust technology sector, as well as its handling of the latest waves of the COVID-19 crisis without needing lockdowns.

He projected Israel's strong economic growth would continue in 2022 but told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett the country faces structural challenges and wide socio-economic gaps due to a "two-speed economy".

"The remarkable productivity of Israel's vibrant high-tech sector stands in stark contrast to the lower productivity levels in more traditional lagging sectors which actually employ most of the workforce in Israel," said Cormann, a former Australian finance minister. "This continues to lead to slower gains in aggregate productivity."

High-tech jobs account for about 10% of the labour force and the sector is highly efficient unlike manufacturing, agriculture and other traditional sectors that are subject to heavy regulations.

Bank of Israel seeks public input on whether inflation target needs adjusting

"So Prime Minister, the OECD's assessment is that if Israel were to reduce its level of bureaucracy and over-regulation in some of those sectors that has accumulated throughout the years, that will certainly help boost competition, help boost performance and help lower prices moving forward," Cormann said.

Bennett and his government have come under fire in recent weeks amid rising food and other living costs. The government last week announced a $1.3 billion plan to reduce the cost of living, including tax cuts for working families, child-care subsidies and streamlined regulation to stimulate price-cutting competition for products.

"We've got to reform the stagnant parts of our economy and we need to increase competition," Bennett told Cormann. "We don't have enough domestic competition and that's something that's always tough because there is always a good reason on why you need to slow down on that. And we need to have the courage to take these actions."

Israel's economy grew by an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022, according to the central bank.

Israel OECD PRODUCTIVITY traditional industries

Comments

1000 characters

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Khanewal mob lynching: PM vows ‘severe action’ as Punjab police arrest 62 suspects

Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

Russia not worried about Western sanctions: ambassador

Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Shahid Afridi ends PSL career early due to back pain

Customs values enhanced: Stationery items to become costlier

Marketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism

Read more stories