BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bank of Israel seeks public input on whether inflation target needs adjusting

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel's central bank said on Thursday it wants to get opinions from organisations, academics, companies and private individuals by March 20 on whether they think the long-standing inflation target of 1-3% and the way it is calculated would still be appropriate long term.

The bank has maintained the 1-3% target since it was set by the government in 2003. However, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said last July that he saw room for a change in the target as well as possibly the criteria for determining it, given structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down.

While the government sets the inflation target, the central bank has freedom to adjust interest rates as it sees fit to meet the target.

On Thursday, the bank said it is seeking opinions on the advantages and disadvantages of the current target relative to the conditions of the Israeli economy, and on various potential adjustments such as a different range, a single-point target rather than a range, a maximum target only and basing it on a different price index.

"Should the Bank conclude that there is room to change the current target, it will recommend to the government to act accordingly," the Bank of Israel said.

"The decisions that the Bank of Israel will make in the end will not be affected by inflation in the short term, but rather by the assessment that the Bank will formulate regarding the inflation target that will best serve the Israeli economy in the coming decades."

Governor Yaron in his comments last July about the target noted that the range had been set in early 2000 when the memory of hyper inflation from the 1980s was still fresh.

He has since said that a final decision on whether to adjust the target was likely in 2022.

Israel's inflation rate stood at 2.8% in December 2021, the latest available data and an eight-year high.

Israel's central bank Amir Yaron Israel inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of Israel seeks public input on whether inflation target needs adjusting

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves jump by $1.61bn, now stand at $17.34bn

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Pakistan rejects India’s 'preposterous' comments on Pakistan-China joint statement

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Read more stories