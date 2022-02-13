ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Abdul Rasheed Azad 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has urged the investors, especially Islamabad-based business groups, to capitalise on potential opportunities available in Kashmir, while the AJK government would fully facilitate them.

While addressing the business community here on Saturday during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that Kashmir offered plenty of investment opportunities in tourism, mines and mineral, hydel power, and other sectors.

Khan said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, promoting the economy of the AJK was a key agenda of his government. He said that a new Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was planned in the AJK under the CPEC in addition to Mirpur and Bhimber Economic Zones, and investors of this region should take benefit of these facilities for investment.

He said that a Tourism Authority was being formed in the AJK to promote the tourism sector, which has already provided 8,000 jobs and the business community of Islamabad should identify sites for investment and his government would provide them all possible facilitation as their investment will bring progress and prosperity to the region.

BoI organises workshop on PRMI & EODB in AJK

He instructed the Chairman AJK Board of Investment, Sardar Amjad Jalil, to keep in liaison with the ICCI to facilitate its members for joint ventures (JVs) and investment in the AJK. He also briefed the business community about the 76 years old issues of Indian Held Kashmir and thanked Pakistani leadership, nation and diaspora for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day this year with unprecedented zeal and fervour to send a strong message to the world community.

Sardar Jalil assured the business community that he would keep in touch with the ICCI and extend maximum facilitation to them for taking benefit of business and investment opportunities in the AJK, so that they could play a role in the economic development and job creation in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, president, ICCI said that many members of the ICCI were keen for JVs and investment in Azad Kashmir to contribute towards the economic development of the region and the AJK government should offer them attractive incentives. He reiterated that the business community of Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir till the time they get the right to self-determination.

Mian Akram Farid, chairman, Founder Group said that a committee should be formed comprising representatives of the ICCI, AJK Investment Board and Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote investment from this region in the AJK. He said that the hospitality sector has a huge potential in the AJK and the government should focus on its better development.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh senior vice president, Faheem Khan vice president ICCI, Zubair A Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Iqbal Malik, and others also spoke.

