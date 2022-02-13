Property issue: SHO among five killed in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Five including a police official were killed and seven others in firing of armed members of a community on rivals over property and agricultural yield dispute here on Saturday.

According to details, Zardari, Bhand and other communities of Kaccha area of Nawabshah were in dispute over property and crop dispute. Armed men of Zardari community opened fire at members of Bhand tribe killing and injuring several of them.

When police reached the scene, the culprits started firing at police also killing Station House Office (SHO) Hameed Khuso. The police official among five people was killed and seven others were injured in firing of armed men of Zardari community.

The bodies and injured were shifted Qazi Ahmed and Nawab Shah Peoples Hospitals where Amin Bhand was referred to Karachi while condition of two others was also stated to be critical.

Heavy contingent of police reached the scene of firing and took over the control of area. Meanwhile, a case was also registered against armed men involved in firing and raids were being conducted for their arrests.