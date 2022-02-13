RUDA CEO briefs US envoy about projects

LAHORE: Political and Economic Chief at the US Consulate Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco met with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin here on Saturday.

On this occasion, a briefing was arranged by the CEO on the arrival of US Consulate representatives at Lakho Der Farm House. Gibilisco visited RUDA’s residential and industrial site to discuss Ravi Urban Development Authority’s projects. She was also interested to learn more about the development of industrial and residential zones in Ravi city.

The CEO said that Chahar Bagh residential project would be a model of high style architecture with 40 percent green cover, while 3,000 apartments will be built here. “The 45-storey building will be a masterpiece of architecture in tall buildings, along with the same housing scheme, 10 Marlas and 1 kanal house will also be constructed. Moreover, Business Bay will have a turnover of over US $1 billion,” he added. CEO said that RUDA will not evict anyone while constructing settlements, as they are working on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was also informed about the setting up of 70 megawatts power plant in the industrial area of Lakho Der. Additionally, flats will also be constructed for labourers and the industrial area will be directly connected to Ring Road, Sialkot Motorway, the authority briefed.

Gibilisco appreciated the RUDA CEO for the tour and praised his efforts for the development of the project.

