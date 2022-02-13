ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jazz launches cloud platform ‘Garaj’

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at facilitating enterprises to leverage technology and unleash their full business potential, Jazz has launched “Garaj”, a state-of-the-art cloud platform.

The onshore cloud is a significant step forward in ensuring that data created in Pakistan is hosted within the country as well as a key enabler of Jazz’s digital operator strategy.

With an investment of US 6 million dollars planned in the next few years, “Garaj” will enable businesses, public entities, academic institutions as well as local startups to further optimize their operational efficiency, capacity and accelerate their growth ambitions.

The cloud services will be delivered from Jazz’s data center in Lahore and Jazz Digital Park, Pakistan’s largest TIA Rated-3 certified data center established with an investment of $ 8 million.

“Business innovation, today, requires powerful technology solutions,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer, Jazz. “Garaj will enable a secure and affordable cloud experience as more businesses and government seek digitalization to capture efficiencies and reinvent their customer experience. Cloud solutions will allow for much needed cost and operational efficiencies, while delivering security and improving the ease of doing work.”

Traditional IT infrastructures require in-house server hardware, software licenses, integration capabilities, and on ground employee support. Through “Garaj”, companies can forego these additional expenses, and utilize the pay-as-you-grow pricing model, customizing and scaling plans according to their growing needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jazz Jazz launches cloud platform ‘Garaj’ state of the art cloud platform

Comments

Comments are closed.

Jazz launches cloud platform ‘Garaj’

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories