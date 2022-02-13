Jazz launches cloud platform ‘Garaj’

ISLAMABAD: Aimed at facilitating enterprises to leverage technology and unleash their full business potential, Jazz has launched “Garaj”, a state-of-the-art cloud platform.

The onshore cloud is a significant step forward in ensuring that data created in Pakistan is hosted within the country as well as a key enabler of Jazz’s digital operator strategy.

With an investment of US 6 million dollars planned in the next few years, “Garaj” will enable businesses, public entities, academic institutions as well as local startups to further optimize their operational efficiency, capacity and accelerate their growth ambitions.

The cloud services will be delivered from Jazz’s data center in Lahore and Jazz Digital Park, Pakistan’s largest TIA Rated-3 certified data center established with an investment of $ 8 million.

“Business innovation, today, requires powerful technology solutions,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer, Jazz. “Garaj will enable a secure and affordable cloud experience as more businesses and government seek digitalization to capture efficiencies and reinvent their customer experience. Cloud solutions will allow for much needed cost and operational efficiencies, while delivering security and improving the ease of doing work.”

Traditional IT infrastructures require in-house server hardware, software licenses, integration capabilities, and on ground employee support. Through “Garaj”, companies can forego these additional expenses, and utilize the pay-as-you-grow pricing model, customizing and scaling plans according to their growing needs.

