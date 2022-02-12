ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Washington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

Reuters 12 Feb, 2022

NADI, FIJI: China is seeking to establish military relationships in the Pacific, a senior US administration official said on Saturday, as Washington promised more diplomatic and security resources for the region, including an embassy in the Solomon Islands.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce plans for the embassy in the Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic allegiance to China from Taiwan in 2019, while on a visit to Fiji where he will host a virtual summit with 18 Pacific leaders, a state department official said.

Blinken flew to Fiji after a meeting in Melbourne of the United States, Japan, India and Australia, at which the so-called Quad pledged to deepen cooperation to ensure an Indo-Pacific region free from "coercion," a thinly veiled swipe at China's economic and military expansion.

Pakistan will have close relationship with China regardless of who is in power: PM Imran

In a briefing on the flight, a senior US administration official told travelling reporters that "there are very clear indications that (China) want to create military relationships in the Pacific".

"The most pressing case right now is what's going on in the Solomon Islands. With Chinese security personnel bucking up an increasingly besieged president in a way that has caused a lot of anxieties across the region," the official said.

Last November, violent protests erupted in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare refused to speak with protesters who had travelled from Malaita province, which had opposed the diplomatic switch to Beijing.

Around 200 police and soldiers from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea arrived in Honiara within days of the riots, at Sogavare's request.

WTO: China can impose duties on $645 million of US imports

Sogavare accused the provincial government in Malaita, the most populous province in the country, of being "Taiwan's agent", and in December survived a no-confidence motion in parliament.

China later sent police advisers to help train Solomons police, and equipment including shields, helmets and batons

Indo-Pac Strategy

Blinken's visit to Fiji, the first by a US secretary of state in four decades, comes after the Biden administration issued a strategy overview for the Indo-Pacific in which it vowed to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the region to push back against China.

In the document, the United States vowed to modernise alliances, strengthen emerging partnerships and said it would pursue a "free and open Indo-Pacific ... through a latticework of strong and mutually reinforcing coalitions."

Under an action plan for the next 12-24 months, the document said Washington would "meaningfully expand" its diplomatic presence in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands and prioritise key negotiations with Pacific island states that cover access for the US military and which have appeared to stall in the past year.

Putin, Xi to discuss European security amid Ukraine standoff

Richard Clark, a spokesman for the president of one of the island nations, the Federated States of Micronesia, told Reuters a "tremendous amount of progress" was still needed in talks with Washington.

Blinken is in the region to emphasise the priority the United States attaches to the Indo-Pacific even as Washington grapples with a dangerous standoff with Moscow, which has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

Antony Blinken US administration China US relations Solomon Islands

Comments

1000 characters

Washington plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

Jul-Jan FY22L: Record $18bn remittance inflows received by country

Gas, power bills for 7th census: PBS refuses to use tablets to read barcodes

WB briefs ministry about projects being funded by it

PDM decides to bring no-trust motion against govt

Small hydropower projects: PPIB urges PD to expedite work on required approvals

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan in local currencies: SBP, FBR directed to make arrangements

PTCL CEO rules out Ufone merger

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

China approves use of Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

Read more stories