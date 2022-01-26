WTO: China can impose duties on $645 million of US imports

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization on Wednesday permitted China to retaliate with duties on $645 million worth of US imports per year, in a long-running anti-dumping dispute between Beijing and Washington.

"In light of the parties' arguments and evidence in these proceedings, we have determined that the appropriate level... is $645.12 million per annum," a WTO arbitrator ruled.

Therefore, "China may request authorisation from the DSB (Dispute Settlement Body) to suspend concessions or other obligations at a level not exceeding $645.121 million per annum".

The figure was revealed in an 87-page decision by a WTO arbitrator on the level of countermeasures Beijing could request in its dispute with Washington regarding US countervailing duties (CVD) on certain Chinese products.

The dispute over subsidy duties stretches all the way back to 2012, when China filed a request for consultations with the United States.

Beijing was challenging US measures relating to the imposition of CVD on a range of Chinese goods.