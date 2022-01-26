ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WTO: China can impose duties on $645 million of US imports

AFP 26 Jan, 2022

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization on Wednesday permitted China to retaliate with duties on $645 million worth of US imports per year, in a long-running anti-dumping dispute between Beijing and Washington.

"In light of the parties' arguments and evidence in these proceedings, we have determined that the appropriate level... is $645.12 million per annum," a WTO arbitrator ruled.

Therefore, "China may request authorisation from the DSB (Dispute Settlement Body) to suspend concessions or other obligations at a level not exceeding $645.121 million per annum".

US bans Xinjiang imports, China slams move

The figure was revealed in an 87-page decision by a WTO arbitrator on the level of countermeasures Beijing could request in its dispute with Washington regarding US countervailing duties (CVD) on certain Chinese products.

The dispute over subsidy duties stretches all the way back to 2012, when China filed a request for consultations with the United States.

Beijing was challenging US measures relating to the imposition of CVD on a range of Chinese goods.

WTO US imports

Comments

1000 characters

WTO: China can impose duties on $645 million of US imports

Health card will prove to be a defining moment for Pakistan: PM Imran

Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's adviser on accountability

It was Pakistan's request to move IMF board meeting: Shaukat Tarin

Hold the rally if you want to disrupt OIC meeting on March 23: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee falls for third consecutive session against US dollar

PM, COAS 'discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army'

Shahid Afridi to miss some matches of PSL 2022

Oil breaks $90/bbl for the first time since 2014 on Russia tensions

Afghan women rally at Taliban-approved protest

Read more stories