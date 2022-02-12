ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Message from Ali RazaBhutta Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division)

12 Feb, 2022

TEXT: I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to The Attack Oil Group of Companies on the auspicious occasion of completing 100 years of successful operations of Attack Refinery Limited (ARL).

The role as well as the significance of ARL in the domestic petroleum industry is very critical for the country’s economy, energy security and self-reliance having distinction of being the only refinery in the country utilizing 100% indigenous crude oil and meeting most of the oil demand in northern Pakistan including the Armed Forces, Railway, IPPs and general public.

ARL along with other refineries has been apart of consultations led by the Ministry of Energy for development of a comprehensive refining policy for sustainability and upgradation of existing refineries. The outcome would be a new and vibrant policy forthe oil refining sector to potentially attract investment in green field refineries and to enable the existing refineries to upgrade to produce more high value and environment friendly products.

Moreover, the Government stands committed to providing incentives that would enhance and facilitate the energy sector in accelerating their development programmes in order to maximize domestic oil and gas production in the coming years.

The Petroleum Division appreciates efforts of Attack Oil Group of Companies in promoting sustainable economic development in the country and assures them of creating a facilitative atmosphere to allow them to contribute to the economic development of the country.

