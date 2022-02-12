KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Samin Textiles Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 11/02/2022 15/02/2022 5% (i) 09/02/2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 11/02/2022 15/02/2022 25% (i) 09/02/2022 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14/02/2022 16/02/2022 150% (i) 10/02/2022 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14/02/2022 16/02/2022 200% (i) 10/02/2022 International Steels Ltd 15/02/2022 17/02/2022 20% (i) 11/02/2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11/02/2022 18/02/2022 75.9878% R 09/02/2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16/02/2022 18/02/2022 20% (i) 14/02/2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022 International Industries Ltd 18/02/2022 22/02/2022 20% (i) 16/02/2022 Interloop Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25/02/2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25/02/2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25/02/2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26/02/2022 Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28/02/2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28/02/2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04/03/2022 11/03/2022 72% R* 02/03/2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 09/03/2022 15/03/2022 20% (F) 07/03/2022 15/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 NIL 21/03/2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15/03/2022 22/03/2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16/03/2022 22/03/2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19/03/2022 25/03/2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21/03/2022 29/03/2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 Cyan Ltd 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 40% (F) 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

