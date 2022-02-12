KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Samin Textiles Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09/02/2022 15/02/2022 15/02/2022
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Ltd. 11/02/2022 15/02/2022 5% (i) 09/02/2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd 11/02/2022 15/02/2022 25% (i) 09/02/2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd 14/02/2022 16/02/2022 150% (i) 10/02/2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14/02/2022 16/02/2022 200% (i) 10/02/2022
International Steels Ltd 15/02/2022 17/02/2022 20% (i) 11/02/2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11/02/2022 18/02/2022 75.9878% R 09/02/2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16/02/2022 18/02/2022 20% (i) 14/02/2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd 16/02/2022 22/02/2022
International Industries Ltd 18/02/2022 22/02/2022 20% (i) 16/02/2022
Interloop Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022
Arshad Energy Ltd # 17/02/2022 24/02/2022 24/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18/02/2022 24/02/2022 NIL 24/02/2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd 22/02/2022 24/02/2022 20% (i) 18/02/2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25/02/2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25/02/2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25/02/2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28/02/2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04/03/2022 11/03/2022 72% R* 02/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 09/03/2022 15/03/2022 20% (F) 07/03/2022 15/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 NIL 21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15/03/2022 22/03/2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16/03/2022 22/03/2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19/03/2022 25/03/2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21/03/2022 29/03/2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 40% (F) 24/03/2022 30/03/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
