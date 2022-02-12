ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09/02/2022   15/02/2022                                 15/02/2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09/02/2022   15/02/2022                                 15/02/2022
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Ltd.                              11/02/2022   15/02/2022   5% (i)         09/02/2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11/02/2022   15/02/2022   25% (i)        09/02/2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14/02/2022   16/02/2022   150% (i)       10/02/2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14/02/2022   16/02/2022   200% (i)       10/02/2022
International Steels Ltd          15/02/2022   17/02/2022   20% (i)        11/02/2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11/02/2022   18/02/2022   75.9878% R     09/02/2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16/02/2022   18/02/2022   20% (i)        14/02/2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 16/02/2022   22/02/2022
International Industries Ltd      18/02/2022   22/02/2022   20% (i)        16/02/2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                 24/02/2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17/02/2022   24/02/2022                                 24/02/2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18/02/2022   24/02/2022   NIL                           24/02/2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                    22/02/2022   24/02/2022   20% (i)        18/02/2022
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd            15/02/2022   25/02/2022   NIL                           25/02/2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15/02/2022   25/02/2022   50% (F)        11/02/2022     25/02/2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18/02/2022   25/02/2022                                 25/02/2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20/02/2022   26/02/2022                                 26/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21/02/2022   28/02/2022   NIL                           28/02/2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22/02/2022   28/02/2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22/02/2022   28/02/2022   6% (F)         18/02/2022     28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba #                        23/02/2022   02/03/2022                                 02/03/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27/02/2022   06/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04/03/2022   11/03/2022   72% R*         02/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09/03/2022   15/03/2022   20% (F)        07/03/2022     15/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09/03/2022   16/03/2022   55% (F)        07/03/2022     16/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)      09/03/2022   16/03/2022   2.70% (F)      07/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10/03/2022   16/03/2022   NIL                           16/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Ltd                               11/03/2022   17/03/2022   NIL                           17/03/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14/03/2022   21/03/2022   NIL                           21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15/03/2022   22/03/2022   60% (F)        11/03/2022     22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16/03/2022   22/03/2022   50% (F)        14/03/2022     22/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18/03/2022   24/03/2022   40% (F)        16/03/2022     24/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19/03/2022   25/03/2022   46.50% (F)     17/03/2022     25/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17/03/2022   29/03/2022   50% (F)        15/03/2022     29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19/03/2022   29/03/2022                                 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21/03/2022   29/03/2022   70% (F)        17/03/2022     29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd                          24/03/2022   30/03/2022   40% (F)        24/03/2022     30/03/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13/04/2022   20/04/2022   NIL                           20/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21/04/2022   28/04/2022   NIL                           28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    22/04/2022   28/04/2022   15% (F)        20/04/2022     28/04/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

