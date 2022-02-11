ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Feb 11, 2022
Pakistan

Medical board terms Nawaz Sharif's reports 'incomplete'

BR Web Desk 11 Feb, 2022

A medical board of the Punjab government has declared the medical record of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘incomplete’ and ‘unacceptable’, reported Aaj News on Friday.

The nine-member board was formed to examine the PML-N supremo’s medical record that has lately been submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“The report is incomplete because it contains insufficient information on Nawaz Sharif’s current state of health,” the medical board said. It also stated that the PML-N supremo’s medical record, submitted in the LHC, did not include a single report from any credible lab or health facility to substantiate what Dr Fayaz Shawl stated about his health.

Sharif’s fresh report was submitted to the LHC on Jan 28. According to the report, the PML-N supremo was advised against travelling back to the country.

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

According to the report prepared by Interventional Cardiologist Dr Fayyaz Shawl, Nawaz is suffering from heart and kidney ailments and diabetes, and the doctors have barred him from visiting public spaces, i.e., airports, planes, and other crowded places, due to coronavirus. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the three-page report in the high court.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as mentioned in my earlier medical reports. Until then, he should remain on medical treatment in London under the care of doctors with multiple specialities,” Dr Fayyaz said in his report.

LHC PMLN medical board Nawaz Sharif medical report

Medical board terms Nawaz Sharif's reports 'incomplete'

