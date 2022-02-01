Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted a fresh medical report of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court (LHC), claiming that doctors have barred him from travelling, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report prepared by Interventional Cardiologist Dr Fayyaz Shawl, Nawaz is suffering from heart and kidney ailments and diabetes, and the doctors have barred him from visiting public spaces, i.e., airports, planes, and other crowded places, due to coronavirus. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the three-page report in the high court.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as mentioned in my earlier medical reports. Until then, he should remain on medical treatment in London under the care of doctors with multiple specialities. Moreover, these facilities have sustained before his arrival to London, giving his complex health issues,” Dr Fayyaz said in his report.

“In my opinion, until he gets coronary angiography, he should also stay in close proximity to the facilities where he has been getting his treatment,” the report added.