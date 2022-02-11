ANL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CBOT corn may fall further into $6.27-1/2 to $6.33 range

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may fall further into a range of $6.27-1/2 to $6.33 per bushel, as a wave (c) from $5.85-1/2 may have completed.

The completion was indicated by the sharp fall of the market from the Thursday high of $6.62-3/4. Three smaller waves make up the wave (c). The fall could be extending towards the bottom of the wave b around $6.13.

Resistance is at $6.48-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.53-3/4 to $6.61-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the current drop looks like a pullback towards $6.40-1/2, the May 7, 2021 high.

However, the long-shadowed shooting star confirmed a false break above $6.40-1/2. This is a strong reversal pattern, the uptrend from $5.62-1/2 may have reversed. Under this scenario, corn may fall to $6.28-3/4.

CBOT corn may gain more into $6.61-3/4 to $6.74-3/4 range

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT corn may fall further into $6.27-1/2 to $6.33 range

