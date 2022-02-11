CBOT corn may fall further into $6.27-1/2 to $6.33 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may fall further into a range of $6.27-1/2 to $6.33 per bushel, as a wave (c) from $5.85-1/2 may have completed.

The completion was indicated by the sharp fall of the market from the Thursday high of $6.62-3/4. Three smaller waves make up the wave (c). The fall could be extending towards the bottom of the wave b around $6.13.

Resistance is at $6.48-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.53-3/4 to $6.61-3/4 range.

On the daily chart, the current drop looks like a pullback towards $6.40-1/2, the May 7, 2021 high.

However, the long-shadowed shooting star confirmed a false break above $6.40-1/2. This is a strong reversal pattern, the uptrend from $5.62-1/2 may have reversed. Under this scenario, corn may fall to $6.28-3/4.

CBOT corn may gain more into $6.61-3/4 to $6.74-3/4 range

