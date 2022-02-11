Child, bonded labour at brick kilns: Speakers underscore need for ‘creative’ solutions

ISLAMABAD: Speakers stressed for diverse approach to address the interconnected key issues of child and bonded labour at brick kilns through collective support of civil society organisations, brick kiln owners, government departments and media.

They were speaking at a national consultation organised on Thursday to address overwhelming issues of child and bonded labour and animal labour in brick kilns and its link with environmental challenges.

The consultation was organised by Brooke Pakistan, National Action and Coordination Group (NACG) and UGOOD in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan is the third-largest brick producing country of south Asia, producing more than 80.5 billion bricks per year.

There are 20,000 brick kilns in Pakistan according to Brick Kiln Owner Association. Traditional brick kilns have a significant impact on the environment through the pollutant emissions they generate including carbon dioxide (CO), carbon monoxide (CO), and short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) such as black carbon, and the high usage of fertile top soil, which causes irreversible damages such as soil erosion, depletion of soil quality and flooding.

This in turn leads to negative consequences for agricultural production. Traditional brick kilns emit black smoke containing air pollutants which is dangerous for both human and animals. Pakistan brick kilns are supported by millions of workers including men, women and children. There are no official figures but it is estimated that 4.5 million people work in Pakistani brick kilns.

A large number of brick kilns also rely on animal labour — primarily donkeys, horses and mules — to transport bricks within and from the kilns. Although there are no official figures, it is estimated that there are more than 200,000 donkeys, horses and mules working in Pakistani brick kilns.

Syed Naeem Abbas (Advocacy Manager-Brooke Pakistan) mentioned that working equids are not only playing a key role in brick production process but a source of livelihoods for hundreds of thousands of people in Pakistan. These animals work in hazardous industries including brick kilns, coalmines and waste management and face serious health and welfare challenges.

Dr Mohsina Zubair (Director Environmental Protection Agency-EPA) said that ignorance from environmental care could lead to severe implications therefore; we must have to take immediate step for to save and develop a refreshing environment. One of the most pertinent challenges of the contemporary era is that of climate change. If not addressed in the form of individual as well as a collective effort, it will have a negative impact on all living things on this planet, making it one of the biggest non-traditional security threats to humanity and national security.

Ghulam Farooq (Director Programs - Save the Children) said that apart from the direct impact of climate change on children’s well-being that includes the looming threats of droughts, flood, food security and diseases this issue also affects the mental and physical well-being of children, limits their recreational activities and creates hindrances in their daily activities. The adolescent age is quite vulnerable as it is a transition phase in physical and mental development of children. It can be witnessed that due to the increasing threats of climate change a greater number of children are diagnosed with asthma at a very young age.

This directly impacts their recreational activities and participation in extra-curriculars, resulting in mental health issues as well. Children are vulnerable to many other diseases as well that include skin issues, diseases such as chronic diarrhoea, lyme, and parasites.

Brick Kiln Owner Association Mehr Abdul Haq said that all brick kilns workers must need to be paid as per their labour to suffice their needs. All the brick kiln owner will have to ensure to put every child labourer in school. All brick kiln owners must provide facilities of shade shelter, clean drinking water and tree plantation for the benefit of human, animals and environment.

Aftab Ahmed (Co-Chair NACG) said that the discussion by the panellists and the federal minister has shown that the government is cognisant of the situation and there is awareness about the plight of the brick kiln workers.

Many steps have already been taken, yet a lot still remains to be done.

The brick kiln workers have been hit hard by the effects of the climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

