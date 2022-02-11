coronavirus
Pakistan

Policeman found dead at residence of ex-CM’s son?

INP 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: A policeman has been found dead from the home of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s son in Karachi. According to police, the cop was found dead from a home within the remits of Darakhshan police station and after an initial inquiry, it emerged that the house was owned by the son of PPP leader and ex-Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

“The policeman used to live in the quarters at the home,” they said and added that the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The son of Qaim Ali Shah while responding to the incident said that he had rented out the place to the cop and did not know about the circumstances that led to his death.

