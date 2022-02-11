PMSA arrests 36 Indian fishermen

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday apprehended six Indian fishing boats along with 36 crew members which were poaching in Pakistani waters.

The Indian fishing boat was towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings against the poaching of rich resources of the Indus Delta, which is a violation of Pakistani law and the UN Convention on Law of the Sea. The PMSA spokesperson said that an Indian fishing vessel namely ‘TULSI MAIYA’ with seven crew on board was apprehended by a PMSA ship during a routine patrol on January 28 which was engaged in poaching inside Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).