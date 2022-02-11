coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
TSX gains on strong energy stocks

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, lifted by strength in energy stocks after oil prices surged, while Brookfield Asset Management topped the index on plans to spin off its asset management unit at a $100 billion valuation.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.46 points, or 0.28%, at 21,664.65.

Brookfield Asset Management jumped 8% after it said it is considering spinning off its asset management unit at a valuation of $70 billion to $100 billion, according to a letter sent to shareholders. The energy sector rose the most, up 1.3%, tracking gains in crude prices, as investors awaited the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

Meanwhile, US indexes took a hit after data showed US consumer prices rose solidly in January, the biggest annual jump in 40 years, fueling speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. Among stocks, business jet maker Bombardier gained 1.1% after it said it would increase production of its strongest-selling aircraft.

