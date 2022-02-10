Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost

Sri Lankan shares rose 1% on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top boosts to the index, adding 5.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.04% higher at 12,207.46 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 75.1 million rupees ($370,406.91), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth about 3.50 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market turnover was 3.57 billion rupees.

The trading volume fell to 130.6 million shares from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

The island-nation had reported 623,248 coronavirus cases and 15,692 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 64.32% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.