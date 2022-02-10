ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares rose 1% on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top boosts to the index, adding 5.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.04% higher at 12,207.46 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 75.1 million rupees ($370,406.91), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth about 3.50 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares fall over 2% as industrial stocks weigh

The equity market turnover was 3.57 billion rupees.

The trading volume fell to 130.6 million shares from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

The island-nation had reported 623,248 coronavirus cases and 15,692 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 64.32% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories