ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,721 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,268 Decreased By -134.1 (-0.73%)
KSE100 46,033 Increased By 123.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,979 Increased By 10 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
CBOT corn may gain more into $6.61-3/4 to $6.74-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn, as it has broken a key resistance at $6.40-3/4 per bushel. The uptrend is riding on ...
Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn, as it has broken a key resistance at $6.40-3/4 per bushel.

The uptrend is riding on wave (c) which may have ended around $6.40-3/4 if it stopped around this resistance. The break confirmed the extension of this wave into $6.61-3/4 to $6.74-3/4 range.

The depth of the correction from the Jan. 31 high of $6.42-1/2 also suggests a target of $6.74-3/4.

A fall from the current level will be regarded as a pullback to $6.40-3/4, now a strong support.

On the daily chart, another projection analysis reveals a resistance at $6.49-1/4, which looks vulnerable in terms of the strong bullish momentum accumulated on Wednesday.

From a longer perspective, the uptrend from $3.67 has resumed, as corn has climbed above $6.40-1/2.

The trend may extend far above $6.40-1/2, based on the depth of the correction from this level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

