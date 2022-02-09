BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022
Markets

European stocks advance at open

AFP 09 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, echoing gains across Asia after an upbeat Wall Street performance.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.5 percent to 7,600.95 points.

Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.8 percent to 15,362.61 and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to 7,095.51, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

European stocks stage cautious rebound on miners, positive earnings

Asian equities also bounced higher as traders prepared for Thursday's highly anticipated US inflation data, while sentiment was soothed by signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

