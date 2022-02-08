ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks stage cautious rebound on miners, positive earnings

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

LONDON: European shares rose on Monday after five straight weeks of declines as gains in mining stocks and positive earnings outweighed worries of a looming policy tightening cycle and geopolitical tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7% after sinking more than 5% this year, following sharp declines in tech stocks as broad inflationary pressures invited hawkish comments from major central banks.

Mining stocks were among the top performers for the day, rising 1.7% after positive comments from major commodity importer China pushed up metal prices.

“(The European Central Bank) could, after all, decide to lift rates in 2022. Prior remarks by (ECB President Christine) Lagarde and her colleagues highlighted no lift-offs this year, but now that door is open,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Still, Lagarde said on Monday that inflation pressures could subside before becoming entrenched in expectations, which would negate the need for drastic monetary policy changed.

Her comments were in contrast to her stance last week, when she had opened the door to possible rate hikes this year.

On Monday, Germany’s two-year government bond yield rose to its highest in nearly seven years. But Italian bonds, which are regarded by money markets as the weakest link among European sovereigns, were sold off sharply.

The Italian stock benchmark widely lagged its peers on Monday, falling 1.0%.

Meanwhile, German industrial production dipped in December as supply chain bottlenecks and a drop in construction hampered Europe’s largest economy at the end of last year.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine within days or weeks as Washington and its European allies continued efforts to offer Putin a diplomatic way out of the crisis.

“Bearing in mind the rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, we cannot rule out volatile market swings,” Pissouros said.

Among individual stocks, Aurubis AG, Europe’s largest copper producer, firmed 3.2% after confirming an 85% rise in quarterly profit and reiterating higher full-year earnings estimates on solid metal prices and output.

French automotive group Faurecia advanced 0.9% after saying it would aim for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, at an operating profit margin of more than 8.5%.

Shares in French care homes company Korian slid lower on Monday after a Paris lawyer said she was preparing a group lawsuit against the company, amid complaints of malpractice in the firm’s facilities.

European stocks ECB European Central Bank STOXX 600 index

Comments

Comments are closed.

European stocks stage cautious rebound on miners, positive earnings

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories