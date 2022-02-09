ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Energy prices lift BP profits to 8-year high

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

LONDON: BP’s profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy.

BP’s rebound to an annual profit of $12.85 billion after a large loss in 2020, is likely to add to calls in Britain for higher taxes on energy producers to help reduce consumers’ energy bills.

The results were supported by higher oil and gas prices and production, partly offset by weaker oil trading results and the impact of higher energy costs on operations such as refining, the company said.

Natural gas and electricity prices around the world have soared since the middle of last year because of tight gas supplies and higher demand as economies rebounded from pandemic shutdowns.

BP said it would plough more cash into its low-carbon and renewables business while reducing oil output in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century.

But as companies like BP reduce spending on new fossil fuel projects, consumers should expect more volatile oil and gas prices, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

“We can expect more volatility in the coming months and years,” Looney told Reuters.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net earnings, reached $4.1 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of $3.93 billion.

That was BP’s largest quarterly profit since early 2013.

BP shares were up 0.3% at 1446 GMT, compared with a 0.1% decline in the broader European energy index.

For the year, BP’s $12.85 billion profit compared with a loss of $5.7 billion in 2020, when it wrote off $6.5 billion from the value of its oil and gas assets following a slump in energy demand.

BP’s debt fell to $30.6 billion by the end of last year, down $8.3 billion from a year earlier.

The company maintained its dividend at 5.46 cents per share and boosted its share repurchase targets to $1.5 billion per quarter from $1.25 billion.

Capital spending will grow in 2022 to a range of $14 billion to $15 billion, up from $12.8 billion in 2021.

Last week, Shell boosted its share buybacks and dividend after fourth-quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, helped by a strong gas trading performance.

LOW-CARBON SPENDING

Looney laid out plans in 2020 to cut BP’s carbon emissions in the coming decades by increasing its renewable power capacity 20-fold by 2030 and reducing its oil output by 40%, or more than 1 million barrels per day.

GAS BP energy prices low carbon energy

