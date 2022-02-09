ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Octopus Digital Ltd #            02-02-2022   09-02-2022                                  09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd #                03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                  10-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022    7.5%(i)       04-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                    08-02-2022   10-02-2022    20%(i)        04-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           08-02-2022   10-02-2022    17.50%(ii)    04-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd               09-02-2022   11-02-2022    200%(i)       07-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd.                  09-02-2022   11-02-2022    245%(i)       07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       09-02-2022   11-02-2022    40%(i)        07-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #             09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #      09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                  15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              11-02-2022   15-02-2022    25%(i)        09-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                  11-02-2022   15-02-2022    5%(i)         09-02-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           14-02-2022   16-02-2022    200%(i)       10-02-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd             14-02-2022   16-02-2022    150%(i)       10-02-2022
International Steels Ltd         15-02-2022   17-02-2022    20%(i)        11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd        11-02-2022   18-02-2022    75.9878% R    09-02-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       16-02-2022   18-02-2022    20%(i)        14-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                16-02-2022   22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd     18-02-2022   22-02-2022    20%(i)        16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #              17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                  24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd #                  17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                  24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd              18-02-2022   24-02-2022    NIL                           24-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd          15-02-2022   25-02-2022    50%(F)        11-02-2022      25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd               15-02-2022   25-02-2022    NIL                           25-02-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             18-02-2022   25-02-2022                                  25-02-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #       20-02-2022   26-02-2022                                  26-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                   21-02-2022   28-02-2022    NIL                           28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd          22-02-2022   28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                   22-02-2022   28-02-2022    6%(F)         18-02-2022      28-02-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #               25-02-2022   03-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 09-03-2022   15-03-2022    20%(F)        07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022    NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022    NIL
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022    46.50%(F)     17-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings stock exchanges Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories