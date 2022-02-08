ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran stores more oil on tankers as nuclear talks with US enter final stage

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Iran, which has the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves, could quickly export millions of barrels of crude and help drive down red-hot oil prices if it reaches a deal in ongoing talks with the United States on its nuclear programme.

The US government lifted some sanctions on the Iranian nuclear programme as a goodwill gesture on Friday to speed up the talks. Washington expects negotiations to reach a conclusion in coming weeks. The talks in Vienna will resume on Tuesday.

Here are the latest estimates on Iran’s oil production, exports and inventories.

EXPORTS

The imposition of US sanctions led Iranian oil exports to drop from 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 to as little as 100,000 bpd in 2020.

Iran’s oil exports currently average around 600,000-700,000 bpd, according to data and analytics firm Kpler. It seems Iran has been moving oil into place to prepare for the eventual resumption of its exports.

Iran’s floating storage has jumped from around 63 million barrels in early December to 87 million barrels in February, according to Kpler.

On the other hand, Iran’s onshore storage is currently at 49 million barrels, against a high of 66 million barrels in late May 2021.

“That’s roughly the two-thirds of total crude and condensate held in floating storage globally,” said Homayoun Falakshahi, a senior analyst at Kpler.

Consultancy firm FGE estimates Iran has in total 90 million barrels of crude in storage, of which 5 million barrels are floating.

Around 60 million barrels of oil are stored onshore in Iran, and 25 million barrels onshore in leased tanks abroad, mainly in China, according to FGE.

Iran’s total stocks of condensate were as high as 120 million barrels, of which 68 million barrels were floating, according to FGE.

PRODUCTION

Iran sits on the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves.

Iranian oil production increased from an average of 2 million bpd in 2020 to 2.4 million bpd in 2021, according to OPEC data based on secondary sources.

Iran plans to increase output to 3.8 million bpd when the sanctions are lifted.

US Iran US sanctions US government Exports nuclear talks Iran stores more oil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Iran stores more oil on tankers as nuclear talks with US enter final stage

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories