PPP in the habit of ‘plundering’ national resources: SACM

APP 07 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders had been in the habit of looting the national resources.

While reacting to the speech of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Nasirabad, he severely criticised the PPP chairman saying he [Bilawal] was delivering most irresponsible speeches and hoodwinking the innocent people.

The SACM said that it did not behove the PPP leaders to talk about people’s welfare as they had pushed the people of Sindh to the brink of devastation and the worst socioeconomic conditions.

Hasaan Khawar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible steps for betterment of Balochistan.

He said that the government was taking unprecedented measures for welfare and prosperity of the people across the country by launching revolutionary initiatives like Sehat card, Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, etc. He said that the PPP had confined itself to interior Sindh due to its anti-people policies and hypocrisy.

