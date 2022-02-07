ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Punjab governor seeks Uzbek investment

Recorder Report 07 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with the Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan Shaukat Abdul Razzaq agreed to explore the possibility of strengthening bilateral relations and formulating a strategy for the exchange of business community delegations of Namangan and Punjab for promotion of investment.

Chaudhry Sarwar also invited the Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued from Governor House Lahore, Chaudhry Sarwar along with a delegation of Pakistani business community is currently on a visit to Uzbekistan. During his visit to Uksalish Free Industrial Zone, the governor Sarwar also reviewed the under construction project of “Namangan New City”. He also visited different factories along with the delegation of Pakistani business community and called upon the business community of both the countries to work together.

During a meeting with Governor of Namangan Province of Uzbekistan, it was resolved that the Namangan province and Punjab will co-operate in economic development and other areas. The governor Sarwar said that both the countries need to work together in the agricultural sector as well. There are better investment opportunities in all parts of Pakistan including Punjab for Uzbek business community.

“We invite Uzbek business community to invest in Pakistan. We will also provide security and other facilities to Uzbek investors investing in Pakistan,” he said.

Shaukat Abdul Razzaq said the Uzbek business community is planning to invest in various projects in Punjab and we will also give full support to the Pakistani business community desirous to make investment in Uzbekistan.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar business community Shaukat Abdul Razzaq Uksalish Free Industrial Zone

