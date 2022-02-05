PM to hold meetings with China's mining, housing giants in Beijing: Fawad Chaudhry

Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on an important four-day trip to China, will hold meetings with major Chinese companies in the mining and housing sector on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, in a series of tweets, shared PM's schedule of China visit.

Chaudhry said that the PM will commence the day with an online meeting with Chairman of China Energy Engineering Corporation Sang Hailsang, during which they will discuss water supply to Karachi and implementation of the multi-billion- rupees K-4 project.

“Following these meetings, the prime minister will proceed to the Great Hall to attend a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Ping Li Yuan,” said Chaudhry.

He added that later the PM will also hold meetings with the president of Uzbekistan, the prime minister of China and the secretary-general of the United Nations.

This will be followed by meetings with investors in which the management of major companies in the mining and housing sector will hold discussions on investment in Pakistan, the information minister added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with He Lifeng, Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

During the meeting, Khan said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) holds strategic significance for both countries and the project was delivering tangible benefits.

The prime minister, who also held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors, said Pakistan was offering a conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under CPEC.

In his remarks, the prime minister appreciated the keen interest of the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

The executives who met the prime minister included leadership of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Huazhong Technology, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Challenge Apparel, Hunan Sunwalk Group, Royal Group, China Road, and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), Zhengbang Group and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).