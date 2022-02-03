ISIS leader's bomb blast blew bodies outside of building: US officials

WASHINGTON: The suicide blast was so big from the bomb that Islamic State's leader detonated when US forces closed in on him that it blew bodies outside the building and into the neighborhood, US officials said on Thursday, blaming ISIS for all civilian casualties.

"All casualties at the site were due to the acts of ISIS terrorists inside the residence," one of the senior Biden administration officials said, briefing reporters on the mission, while declining to offer an estimate on the number of civilians killed.

