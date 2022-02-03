US will 'find you,' Biden tells 'terrorists' after Syria raid

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Thursday that a raid that neutralized the Islamic State's leader had put "terrorist" groups on notice that the United States will "find you."

"Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will come after you and find you," Biden said in remarks from the White House hours after the raid in which IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi blew himself up.

Chlorine used on Syrian rebel area in 2016: watchdog

"I've been trying to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I'll take decisive action to protect this country," he said, adding that US forces will remain "vigilant" and prepared.