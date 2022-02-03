ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from next week's ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and will be replaced by former winners Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19.

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favourite stops... I look forward to coming back in the future," Medvedev said.

Medvedev fined $12,000 for umpire rant at Australian Open

Murray and Tsonga, both of whom recently returned from long-term injury, have been handed wildcards for the event, which begins on Monday.

Daniil Medvedev

Comments

1000 characters

Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

Read more stories