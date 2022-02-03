ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By 17.5 (0.37%)
BR30 18,790 Increased By 72.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,162 Increased By 43.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By 29.1 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand to start easing tough Covid border controls

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

AUCKLAND: New Zealand will start easing some of the world's toughest pandemic border restrictions this month but will not fully reopen until October, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday.

Ardern announced a five-step plan to reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world, beginning with waiving hotel quarantine requirements for its nationals stranded overseas by the pandemic.

"It's time to move again," said Ardern, who has been under pressure recently to relax border policies that have been largely unchanged since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis almost two years ago.

"Families and friends need to reunite, our businesses need skills to grow, exporters need to travel to make new connections."

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Ardern said New Zealanders in Australia could return home and self-isolate, rather than going into quarantine, from February 27, followed two weeks later by Kiwis elsewhere in the world.

The option will then be progressively made available to other groups such as skilled migrants, international students, Australians, and eventually all vaccinated foreign nationals.

It will involve international arrivals self-isolating for 10 days instead of undergoing a 10-day hotel quarantine monitored by New Zealand military personnel.

Only 800 rooms per month are available under the current system, with demand regularly exceeding supply tenfold.

Many New Zealanders have criticised it as too harsh on international arrivals, with business groups saying it was contributing to a labour shortage and crippling the tourism industry.

There have been numerous stories of fully vaccinated overseas-based New Zealanders unable to get home to see dying loved ones or give birth, such as pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis.

Bellis prompted a rare about-face from officials this week when she said her initial failure to secure a quarantine spot left her no choice but to deliver her baby in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

'Anguish and heartbreak'

Ardern said the quarantine system -- known locally as MIQ -- had been a key part of New Zealand's success containing the coronavirus, with only 53 deaths recorded in a population of five million.

"The anguish of MIQ has been real and heartbreaking but the choice to use it undeniably saved lives," she said.

New Zealand initially planned to start easing border controls last month and fully reopen in April but delayed the move as the Omicron variant emerged.

Ardern said New Zealand's high vaccination rate -- almost 95 percent of the population is double-jabbed, with a third also receiving a booster -- meant change was now possible.

The prime minister said 92 percent of adult Kiwis were expected to have a booster when the changes begin at the end of February.

The quarantine system will not be completely dismantled as it will still be needed to cater for unvaccinated international arrivals.

Air New Zealand said it was "thrilled" at the changes and was geared up to operate more than 300 flights between New Zealand and Australia in March.

"(It's) incredibly exciting news for New Zealanders overseas," spokeswoman Leanne Geraghty said.

"Having the certainty they will be touching down on home soil and reuniting with friends and whanau (family) in just over three weeks will come as a relief."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand to start easing tough Covid border controls

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

UAE says it destroyed three drones that entered its airspace

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Immovable properties: New valuation rates notified thru SROs further suspended

Read more stories