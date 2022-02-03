ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By 15.8 (0.33%)
BR30 18,802 Increased By 84.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,157 Increased By 37.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By 27.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Opel to hire temporary workers at German plant amid Omicron absences

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Opel plans on hiring several hundred temporary workers to help deliver its new Astra model, a spokesperson told German paper Wirtschaftswoche on Thursday, in part to compensate for workers off sick with COVID-19 amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The carmaker, which is owned by Stellantis and operates three plants in Germany, cut 2,100 positions at the firm between January 2020 and 2022 by allowing contracts to run out and not re-hiring.

Germany passes 10-million mark for COVID-19 infections

The temporary workers were now needed at Opel's main plant in Russelsheim to assist in ramping up production of the new Astra L, the carmaker told Wirtschaftswoche, delivery of which began in January this year.

Opel Omicron variant German paper

Comments

1000 characters

Opel to hire temporary workers at German plant amid Omicron absences

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

UAE says it destroyed three drones that entered its airspace

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Immovable properties: New valuation rates notified thru SROs further suspended

Read more stories