UAE says it intercepted three 'hostile drones'

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said late Wednesday that it had destroyed three drones with "hostile" intent, the fourth similar incident in three weeks as tensions with Yemeni rebels intensify.

"MOD announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today," the defence ministry said on its official Twitter account.

"MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory."