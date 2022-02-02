ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
PSL day 7 round-up: Lahore beat Peshawar, England players reach Karachi

  • They jump to the second position in the points table with four points
Syed Ahmed 02 Feb, 2022

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat, Lahore posted 199/4 in their 20 overs, on the back of Fakhar Zaman's 38-ball 66 and Abdullah Shafique's 41 from 31 balls.

Kamran Gulam's 30 runs from 23, and Mohammad Hafeez's 37 off 19 balls were other notable contributions.

Chasing a 200-run target, Peshawar lost power-hitter Hazratullah Zazai for a duck. Hussain Talat (13), Shoaib Malik (7), and Sherfane Rutherford (23) also fell without making an impact.

Kamran Akmal (43) and Haider Ali (49) were the only batters who scored freely against Lahore's quality bowling, but failed to take their side home. Peshawar were restricted to 170/9 in their 20 overs, handing Lahore their second win of the season.

Zaman Khan (3 for 32) and Shaheen Afridi (2 for 19) were the pick of the bowlers for Qalandars.

Points Table Update

With this win, Lahore have obtained two valuable points, taking their total to four. They are now perched just below table-toppers Multan Sultans, with eight points from four consecutive wins.

They are followed by Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in the third, fourth and fifth places with two points each.

Meanwhile, home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with three losses on the trot.

Next Fixture

There is only one match scheduled for Thursday; between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 day 6 round-up: Multan continue unbeaten run, Afridi joins Quetta

Other Important Updates

Meanwhile, six English players reached Karachi on Wednesday to join their respective franchises.

England T20 squad members James Vince, Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Harry Brook, and Phil Salt arrived today after completing the West Indies series.

Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan told Business Recorder that James Vince has tested negative for Covid-19 and will join the squad in the practice session today at the Moin Khan Academy.

After completing three-day isolation, Roy — also a part of the Gladiators squad — will join the team.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan will join the Karachi King squad while Phil Salt and Harry Brook will be available to the Lahore Qalandars after the mandatory three-day quarantine.

