PSL 2022 day 6 round-up: Multan continue unbeaten run, Afridi joins Quetta

Multan Sultans continued their unbeaten run in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they beat Islamabad United by 20 runs on Tuesday.

Batting first, Multan set a mammoth total of 217/5, thanks to Tim David's 29-ball 71, and Rilee Rossouw's 67 runs from 35 balls. Shan Masood's 43 at the top was another valuable contribution. Captain Mohammad Rizwan failed to convert his start, as he got run out on 12.

In response, Islamabad United lost their both in-form openers early in the chase. Alex Hales scored 23, while Paul Stirling went for 19. Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, and no batter barring captain Shadab Khan (91 off 42) could manage to play out more than 15 balls. Subsequently, United got bundled out for 197 in the final over, handing Multan Sultans their fourth consecutive win this season.

Kushdil Shah was once again the pick of the bowlers with magical figures of 4 for 35. David Willey also bowled well for his 3 for 38.

Points Table Update

With four wins in four games, Multan Sultans are placed well at the top of the points table with eight points. They are followed by Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in the second, third and fourth places with two points each.

Peshawar Zalmi are fifth with as many points. The massive defeat against Islamabad United on Sunday hampered their run rate.

Meanwhile, home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with three losses on the trot.

Next Fixture

There is only one match scheduled for Wednesday; between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other Important Updates

Shahid Afridi - In another important development of the day, Quetta Gladiators iconic player Shahid Afridi has joined his team after recovering from the Covid-19. He will be available for Quetta's next encounter against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Meanwhile, English cricketers Jason Roy and James Vince will be joining the Gladiators in early hours of Wednesday.

Asif Ali - Meanwhile, Islamabad United have appointed hard-hitting middle-order batter Asif Ali as the deputy to the captain Shadab Khan for PSL 2022.