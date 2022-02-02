ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index extends rally as energy, tech stocks gain

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

Canada's main stock index extended its rally to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as energy stocks tracked higher crude prices, while technology shares rose following strong US tech earnings.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.7 points, or 0.43%, at 21,412.62.

The energy sector climbed 1.1%, hitting its highest level since late 2018, as oil prices jumped, hovering near a previous seven-year high, after OPEC+ decided to stick to its planned output increase and not raise production more quickly despite pressure from top consumers.

After falling nearly 0.6% in January, the benchmark equity index started off this month on a positive note as investors grew less fearful that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively and focus turned to corporate earnings.

TSX rises as mining stocks gain on firmer metals

"I think a lot of people panic sold last few weeks and took down exposure. And as things started to calm down with better earnings and the bond markets tend to act a little better, I think we can see people put money back into the market and we could be setting up for a bit of a bounce," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The financials sector, which accounts for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, gained 0.4%, while the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

Toronto-listed tech stocks advanced 0.7% mirroring gains in the US tech-heavy Nasdaq index after Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices' stocks surged following strong quarterly results.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as copper prices climbed on a softer dollar and worries about low inventories, while gold steadied around the important $1,800 level.

Highlights

The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 48 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 32.31 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index extends rally as energy, tech stocks gain

PM's China visit 'historic', CPEC-related matters to be discussed: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan 'most suitable country' regionally for investment in industries: PM Imran

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

OPEC+ unlikely to hike output faster despite oil price rally, sources say

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

Read more stories