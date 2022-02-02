ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Industrial, financial stocks weigh down Sri Lankan shares

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

Sri Lankan shares extended losses to a second straight session on Wednesday, sliding more than 2%, as industrial and financial stocks fell.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 2.62% at 12,584.02 points.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the top drags on the index, falling 10.4% and 7.3%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 161.3 million rupees ($795,561.04) while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth about 8.82 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

The equity market turnover was 8.93 billion rupees.

Trading volume fell to 262.4 million shares, from 399.8 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka signed a $500 million credit line with India to import fuel on Wednesday, officials said, as it seeks to stave off rolling power cuts amid a foreign exchange crisis that has hampered purchases of diesel for power plants.

The island-nation reported a total of 612,322 coronavirus cases and 15,473 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.89% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

