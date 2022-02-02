ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 38.3 (0.82%)
BR30 18,508 Increased By 82.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,937 Increased By 262.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,997 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ Kuroda dismisses view ultra-easy policy crippled regional lenders

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he "cannot accept" the view the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy has led to regional lenders' deteriorating health.

"It's true Japan's low interest rate environment has had an impact on regional lenders through various channels," Kuroda told parliament.

"But Japan's economy has expanded moderately thanks in part to the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing" and helped boost growth in areas the regional banks operate, he said.

Speaking in the same parliament session, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said mergers and consolidation are "among options" for regional lenders.

"But what's important is that any decision the lenders make would help regional economies," he said.

JGB 10-year yield hits six-year high as global tightening pressures BOJ

"Regional lenders play a very important role in their communities, including by supporting regional businesses. We need to keep that in mind in guiding policy," Kishida said.

The BOJ has been under fire from some lawmakers for the rising cost and diminishing return of its prolonged ultra-easy policy, which has failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target and narrowed the margin commercial banks earn from lending.

The hit from ultra-low rates has been particularly hard for regional banks, which are grappling with a dwindling population and an exodus of borrowers to bigger cities.

As part of efforts to ease the strain on regional lenders, the BOJ has put in place a scheme incentivising them to consolidate or streamline operations.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ Kuroda dismisses view ultra-easy policy crippled regional lenders

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories